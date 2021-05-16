During Impact Wrestling’s special event Under Siege, Fire ‘n Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) defeated Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering to become the new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
Fire ‘n Flava are now two-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
Both Hogan and Steelz tweeted about winning the titles.
Hogan wrote, “That’s what a REAL team does! We do what we say we’re gonna do and get it by any means necessary! On to the next…..#AndNew #KOTagChamps #FireNFlava”
Steelz tweeted, “We said what we said & did what we did!!! Aaannnndddd Neeewww!! #2xKnockoutsTagChamps #FireNFlava”
