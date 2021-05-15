As reported on Friday, ECW Original New Jack passed away after suffering a heart attack in North Carolina. He was only 58.

His wife, Jennifer Young released the following statement on social media:

For all the outpouring of love from family, friends, and fans- I’m totally blown away. Jerome was not only my husband, he was my best friend and I’m completely gutted. He loved a lot of you very much, and you’ll never know how much I appreciate the love. I can’t really respond too much right now because I’m completely broken. I’m trying to help kids through this but I don’t even know what I’m doing. But for those of yall ordering books today and seriously asking if they’re autographed, please request a refund and as my daughter so eloquently put it, go stick your face in a lawnmower.

This afternoon a GoFundMe was created to help pay for funeral expenses. As of this writing, $2,174 has been donated. The goal is $50,000.

Those who would like to donate to the GoFundMe, can click here.