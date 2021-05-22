WWE announced Riddle is set to face Xavier Woods on this Monday’s RAW.
On last week’s show, Kofi Kingston got the pinfall victory over Randy Orton, thanks to a distraction from Woods at ringside. Post-match, Orton’s tag partner, Riddle, didn’t appreciate Woods’ tactics and shoved him to the mat.
Despite initially working together in an eight-man tag victory, tension between the two teams has continued to build since then.
Below is the updated card for Monday:
* Natalya and Tamina Snuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley reacts to last week’s Open Challenge Match
* Riddle vs. Xavier Woods
