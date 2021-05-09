AEW has rounded out Monday’s Dark: Elevation with a new batch of matches. Elevation streams at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

The number one ranked Britt Baker (with Rebel) takes on Raychell Rose. Also, Eddie Kingston goes against VSK, and Jade Cargill is in action against Reka Tehaka.

Below is the full announced card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight

* Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project

* Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana

* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle

* Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose

* Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK

* Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen with Isiah Kassidy

* Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka

* Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn