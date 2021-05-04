A total of 12 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by PAC vs. Serpentico, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. The Hughes Bros. (sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley), Lance Archer vs. Luther, and more.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s show, which airs at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel:

* PAC vs. Serpentico

* Lance Archer vs. Luther

* Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight

* The Bunny vs. Leila Grey

* Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne

* Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Aaron Frye and Brick Aldridge

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. The Hughes Bros.

* The Acclaimed vs. Vary Morales and David Ali

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Justin Low and Kit Sackett

* SCU vs. Spencer Slade and Jake St. Patrick