Mazzerati is the newest wrestler to be added to the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship tournament.

During this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday episode, Maria Kanellis-Bennett presented a “Ticket to Gold” to Mazzerati, which grants her a spot in the upcoming tournament.

Rok-C, Angelina Love, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, and Allysin Kay are also in the tournament.

Mazzerati is currently the FSW Women’s Championship. Past champions include Heather Monroe, Lacey Ryan, and Franky Monet. She also is a former OVW Women’s Champion.

The Women’s World Championship tournament will be taking place this summer.

Below is this latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday episode: