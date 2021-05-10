Former WWE Champion Batista has joined the cast of “Knives Out 2” for Netflix, according to Deadline.

Batista joins 007 star Daniel Craig as the first big names confirmed for Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel to Knives Out, which Netflix recently landed the rights to in a monumental $400 million deal, which is a historic deal for streamers.

Johnson will write and direct the movie with Craig reprising the role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc. There is no word yet on Batista’s role. The movie will focus on Craig’s character returning to solve another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects.

Production for the movie will begin this summer in Greece.

