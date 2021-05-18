AEW has announced new segments for tomorrow’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was announced that new TNT Champion Miro will speak to the crowd tomorrow night, one week after winning the title from Darby Allin.

AEW has also confirmed that The Inner Circle will respond to The Pinnacle’s challenge for a Stadium Stampede match at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view tomorrow night. Furthermore, AEW has announced that the full Double Or Nothing card will be revealed during tomorrow’s Dynamite show.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite show. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Inner Circle will respond to The Pinnacle’s Stadium Stampede challenge

* The full Double Or Nothing card will be revealed

* New TNT Champion Miro will speak

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defends against Red Velvet

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against The Varsity Blondes

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel in a Women’s World Title Eliminator