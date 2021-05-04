Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky have been confirmed to appear on Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This appearance comes after Page and Sky attacked Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin last Wednesday. Page and Sky are 4-0 since they started teaming up, and will be in action during tonight’s AEW Dark episode against The Hughes Bros., who are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley.

Stay tuned for more on Blood & Guts, and be sure to join us tomorrow night at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky will appear

* Miro will speak on wanting to become a champion in AEW

* #1-ranked Britt Baker will be in action

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. MT Nakazawa and AEW World, Impact World & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Jurassic Express vs. SCU vs. The Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed to determine who will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on May 12

* Blood & Guts Match: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow)