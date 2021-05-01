WWE has announced Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for this Tuesday’s NXT.

The show’s current card already includes an NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match, Falls Count Anywhere match, and the return of Finn Balor. This will be Balor’s first appearance since losing the NXT Title to Karrion Kross at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver.”

Below is the updated line-up:

* Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake

* Finn Balor makes his return

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend against The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a Street Fight

Stay tuned for more on this Tuesday’s NXT show.