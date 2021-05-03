WWE has just announced Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

This will be Ripley’s second title defense since winning the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Asuka originally had a rematch on the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW but that match ended in a No Contest due to interference from Charlotte Flair.

It’s been rumored that Flair would face Ripley and Asuka at WrestleMania Backlash in a Triple Threat, but WWE has only announced the singles match as of now. They are teasing a showdown between Flair and Ripley on tonight’s RAW.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)