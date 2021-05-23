WWE Network News is reporting new content that’s headed to Peacock (and the WWE Network for those outside of the U.S.) in June.

The report reveals that the WWE Untold documentary on The Nexus will premiere on June 13.

Also, the classic content for June is eight episodes of WWF Superstars.

Below are the specials and compilations that have been announced so far:

* WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode One (June 2)

* Miz and Mrs. Season Two (June 3)

* WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History (June 6)

* WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Two (June 9)

* WWE Untold: The Nexus (June 13)

* WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Three (June 16)

* WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell (June 20)

* Hell in a Cell PPV (June 20)

* WWF Superstars (June 21)

* WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Four (June 23)

* Making WWE: Building The Spectacle (June 27)

* WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Five (June 30)