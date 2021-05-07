WWE has announced the second match for tonight’s Throwback edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Rey Mysterio will face SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler in singles action.

This match comes after WWE just announced Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ziggler and Robert Roode for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16.

The only other match announced for tonight’s Throwback SmackDown as of this writing is Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.