The Miz vs. Damian Priest is now official for Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

Miz vs. Priest was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW. This will apparently put an end to the lengthy feud between Priest and The Miz.

A stipulation for Miz vs. Priest will be announced later on tonight after a singles match between Priest and John Morrison on RAW. Adam Pearce has ruled that Priest can pick the stipulation if he wins, but Morrison can pick the stipulation if he wins.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)

Stipulation To Be Announced

Damian Priest vs. The Miz