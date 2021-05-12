Thursday’s new episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV will tell the story of current GCW World Champion Nick Gage.

Two preview clips for the episode have been released, which you can see below. One clip features Gage talking about when he robbed a bank several years ago, and the other clip has Jon Moxley talking about being in the ring with Gage. David Arquette and others were also interviewed for this episode.

Show creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney both commented on how they are looking forward to the episode on Gage.

“We’re airing one of my favorite episodes of @DarkSideOfRing this Thursday. Most of our story’s take place many years ago but this was like documenting a modern day folk legend,” Eisener wrote.

Husney added, “This week’s @DarkSideOfRing on @thekingnickgage explores the painful, but universal themes of addiction, loss and personal struggle. It’s not for the faint of heart, but an absolutely compelling human story that might be one of our most intense yet. Tomorrow, 9pm on @VICETV.”

Vice TV has also revealed the air dates for the rest of the first part of season 3:

* May 13: Nick Gage

* May 20: Collision In Korea

* May 27: The Ultimate Warrior

* June 3: Grizzly Smith and his family – Jake Roberts, Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin

* June 10: The Dynamite Kid

The second half of season 3 will begin later this summer with episodes on the WWE Steroid Trials, FMW, Luna Vachon, WWE’s Plane Ride from Hell, XPW, Johnny K-9 (Bruiser Bedlam), and Chris Kanyon.

Stay tuned for more on Dark Side of the Ring. You can see the Gage preview clips below:

NICK F’N GAGE is the King of the Deathmatch, but his most intense battles were fought outside the ring surviving jail time & personal tragedies. Featuring @jonmoxley, @davidarquette & @GCWrestling_ — Thursday, 9pm on @VICETV 🩸 pic.twitter.com/PagdS3JAMY — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 10, 2021

Nick Gage’s devastating struggles with homelessness and addiction came to a head shortly before Christmas Eve, 2010, when he entered a bank in New Jersey. All-new episode premieres Thursday, 9pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/vkyDvfwg1k — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 11, 2021

We’re airing one of my favorite episodes of @DarkSideOfRing this Thursday. Most of our story’s take place many years ago but this was like documenting a modern day folk legend. https://t.co/SH9dDqJslD — Jason Eisener (@jasoneisener) May 12, 2021

This week’s @DarkSideOfRing on @thekingnickgage explores the painful, but universal themes of addiction, loss and personal struggle. It’s not for the faint of heart, but an absolutely compelling human story that might be one of our most intense yet. Tomorrow, 9pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/k66Fw4PtEg — Evan Husney (@evanhusney) May 12, 2021

