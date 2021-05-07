NJPW announced Tom Lawlor will make his first defense of the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Chris Dickinson on Friday, May 28 edition of NJPW STRONG.

They also announced the main event for each STRONG episode for May.

The main event for tomorrow’s episode is IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson vs. Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita.

The week after on May 14 is Karl Fredericks, Brody King, TJP & Clark Connors vs. Tom Lawlor, Chris Dickinson, JR Kratos & Danny Limelight in an Elimination Match.

The May 21 edition’s main event is a No Disqualification Match between Fred Rosser and Hikuleo.

Below is the lineup announced so far for this month’s STRONG:

Friday, May 7:

* Jon Moxley & Chris Dickinson vs. Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita

* Misterioso vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Royce Isaacs

* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Barrett Brown & Adrian Quest

Friday, May 14:

* Karl Fredericks, Brody King, TJP & Clark Connors vs. Tom Lawlor, Chris Dickinson, JR Kratos & Danny Limelight ( Elimination Match)

Friday, May 21:

* Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo (No disqualification Match)

Friday, May 28:

* Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Chris Dickinson (NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match)

NJPW STRONG airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on NJPW World.