Earlier today, NJPW announced Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, and YOH were taken off the Wrestling Dontaku (Night Two) card due to COVID-19 concerns.

NJPW noted during its daily temperature checks two wrestlers had a high temperature that required them to receive more testing, which later brought back two positive COVID-19 results. Those who had been around the two wrestlers were removed from Wrestling Dontaku as a precaution.

NJPW did not name the two wrestlers who tested positive, but did say they were “experiencing mild symptoms, and are acting under medial advice for treatment and recovery.”

The Road to Wrestle Grand Slam tour begins on Saturday, May 8. Below is the full statement from NJPW’s website: