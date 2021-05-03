NJPW Wrestling Dontaku (Night One) took place earlier today in Fukoka. In the main event. Jay White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Post-match, White referred to himself as “the real belt collector” (a reference to Kenny Omega) and offered up anyone to find him if they had a problem with that. White also noted he wanted David Finlay to be his first challenger in an attempt to avenge his New Japan Cup 2021 loss to Finlay.

Below are the full results:

* EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and Dick Togo defeated Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tiger Mask, and Master Wato

* Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI defeated Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tanga Loa

* Taichi with DOUKI defeated Tama Tonga with Jado (Iron Fingers From Hell Ladder Match)

* Jay White with Gedo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship)

Night two of Wrestling Dontaku takes place tomorrow and features the following matches:

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Shingo Takagi (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

* El Desperado (c) vs. YOH (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato vs. Jay White, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and Dick Togo

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI vs. Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare

* Kazuchika Okada and SHO vs. Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado