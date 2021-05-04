NJPW Wrestling Dontaku (Night Two) was earlier today with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defeating Shingo Takagi in the main event. The match went nearly 45 minutes as Ospreay got the pinfall win via hidden blade and stormbreaker.

Ospreay is now scheduled to face Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on May 29.

As noted, six wrestlers (Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, and YOH) were held off today’s show due to COVID-19 concerns. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion El Desperado was scheduled to wrestle YOH, but the title match was taken completely off the event.

Below are the full results:

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

* Yujiro Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Master Wato

* Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Jay White, EVIL, and Dick Togo

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Shingo Takagi (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)