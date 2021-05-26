Tickets for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view are selling out quickly, per several reports.

Presale tickets for the event – to be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX – started on Tuesday and flew out of the box office at a rapid pace. @AEWTicketInfo reported that as of Tuesday evening only 247 tickets were left out out of the 11,634 tickets listed for the event.

The Twitter account, operated by a fan, added that “thousands were in line” trying to get their hands on tickets for WWE’s first PPV event with live fans since WrestleMania 37.

As for online tickets, Ticket Smarter notes that 1,193 tickets are still available for the show.

WWE will return on the road this summer. The 25-city tour kicks off July 16 with a live SmackDown from Houston. Following Money in the Bank that Sunday, there will be a live RAW held in Dallas. The tour will then wrap on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6. WWE will be announcing the full schedule of dates and cities soon. You can click here for the original tour announcement.