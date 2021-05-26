The main event of the NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view will see Nick Aldis defend the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title against Trevor Murdoch.
This week’s NWA Power episode featured a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Aldis. The match came down to Murdoch, NWA National Champion Chris Adonis, and Thom Latimer, with Murdoch dodging a double team and duping his opponents over the top rope for the win.
NWA’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, June 6 from Atlanta, GA at GPB Studios. It will air live on FITE TV.
No other matches have been confirmed for When Our Shadows Fall as of this writing. Below are a few shots from Power:
.@TheRealTMurdoch stands tall in the 14-man Battle Royale!
He will go onto face @RealNickAldis at #WhenOurShadowsFall on June 6
What a season finale of #NWAPowerrr on #FITE!
Fourteen men are in the #NWA ring, but only one will remain after the #NWAPowerrr Battle Royale as the #1 Contender for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship.
Two of the most talented women on #NWAPowerrr but who will come out on top as the #1 Contender for the Women's World Championship heading into #WhenOurShadowsFall?
