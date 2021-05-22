With back-to-back wins and a new crown on his head, Shinsuke Nakamura is on the verge of reclaiming his supremacy on SmackDown. This week on Talking Smack, King Nakamura spoke to panelists Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman about his newfound fame and where he wants to take it. Now that the Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on top of the food chain and lacking new challengers, Heyman proposed an offer to Nakamura that even made The King blush with anticipation.

“Nakamura, does it [excite you] just to think that one day, we may actually do King Nakamura against ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns,” Heyman asked Nakamura.

With eagerness flashing across his face, Nakamura asked Heyman to give his word that this dream matchup may potentially happen soon. They even shook on it.

“[I] promise, my King. Your kingdom is in good hands, sir. I shall send your regards to our Tribal Chief,” Heyman assured.

The last time Reigns met Nakamura one-on-one was on an episode of SmackDown back in October of 2019. Reigns won via disqualification to the then Intercontinental Champion.

Later in the broadcast, Heyman gave his two cents about The Usos joining forces after a year and taking on The Street Profits on next week’s show. With tensions mounting between Reigns and Jimmy Uso, Jey is now caught in the middle of listening and follow his cousin or reclaiming the success and admiration he once had with his brother. As the “Special Counsel,” Heyman believes Jey will be making the biggest mistake and taking several steps back if he realigns himself with Jimmy again.

“Jey Uso has been making history as the main event on SmackDown since he became the right-hand man to Roman Reigns,” Heyman declared. “He is a single star that has now reduced himself to the tag team commodity with his brother who has yet to fall in line. But he will, sooner or later.”

