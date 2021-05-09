Paul Heyman is already thinking about the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Heyman took to social media to nominate the ECW audience.

He tweeted a GIF of the crowd’s reaction to John Cena at ECW One Night Stand (2006) with the caption, “Let’s start talking about NEXT YEAR’s @WWE #HOF, shall we? I hereby nominate … The #ECW audience! If there was ever a worthy #HallOfFame induction … INDUCT or WE RIOT!”

As noted, Heyman recently spoke with Metro.co.uk about when John Cena defended the WWE Championship in ECW territory against Rob Van Dam. The Hammerstein Ballroom crowd made it clear they weren’t Cena fans and were going to riot if he won, which he didn’t.

In the interview, the former ECW owner said that he thinks Cena loved every single moment of the hostile crowd.

Below you can see his tweet: