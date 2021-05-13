Peacock is now offering the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view to new subscribers for $0.99.

The streaming service issued an email today offering one month of their Peacock Premium package at just 99 cents, for a limited time only. That’s 80% off as the normal price is $4.99 per month. The Peacock Premium Plus package is $9.99 per month.

The email touts how the $0.99 price includes WrestleMania Backlash, plus one month of the WWE Network content and everything else Peacock has to offer – hit series like Modern Family, new shows such as Young Rock, hundreds of movies, and live sports.

It was also noted that after the one month offer period expires, your subscription will auto-renew on a monthly basis at $4.99 per month until you cancel. Peacock is also offering a free 7-day trial.

Comcast recently credited WWE and The Office with a boost in sign-ups to the Peacock streaming platform. It was noted in their Q1 2021 earnings report that Peacock added 9 million sign-ups during the first three months of 2021. The service now has 42 million members total in the United States. Comcast does not include a breakdown of how many sign-ups are for the free tier vs. the paid tier.

The WWE Network launched on Peacock on March 18. WWE and Peacock expect to have the full WWE library available for viewers in time for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in late August.

Remember to join us for live WrestleMania Backlash coverage at 6pm ET on Sunday, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)

Lumberjack Match

Damian Priest vs. The Miz