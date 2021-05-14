NJPW star Yuji Nagata has shared a picture of him and AEW star Jon Moxley getting ready to drink beer following their IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Nagata captioned the picture:

The bodies became tattered due to each other’s struggles, but at the end it was no side. Cheers to Moxley, AEW, the United States, and professional wrestling fans around the world. #yujinagata #jonmoxley #aew #njpw

After Moxley retained his title with a Paradigm Shift, he dropped to the mat and gave Nagata the full bow down and his opponent returned the favor. They bumped heads before getting up together.

Moxley and Eddie Kingston are expected to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Double or Nothing on May 30. The Bucks issued the challenge after Moxley and Kingston trashed The Elite’s locker room on this week’s Dynamite. Several other matches are confirmed for the event. Click Here for the updated card.

See below for the photo: