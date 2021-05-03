Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella took to Twitter on Sunday to tout his daughter, Bianca Carelli, for a future role with the WWE.

While tagging Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Santino wrote that his daughter has been “coached since day one” to be a WWE Superstar.

“Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine!”

Bianca Carelli is presently training at the Battle Arts Academy to be a pro wrestler. She previously attended a WWE tryout in August 2019.

See below for Santino’s tweet: