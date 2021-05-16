WWE United States Champion Sheamus took to Twitter on Saturday to share a picture of him and WWE legend John Cena.

The picture in question is from Jan. 2019 when Sheamus tried out Cena’s workout routine for a single day, including Cena’s unique warm-up & stretching routines and Cena’s barbell snatch method [the snatch to overhead squat]. At the time, Sheamus shared the two-part workout video on his Celtic Warriors Workouts YouTube channel.

Sheamus captioned his latest picture:

Here’s a picture of the GREATEST United States Champion and John Cena

While Cena held the U.S. Title on five occasions, Sheamus just began his third reign at last month’s WrestleMania 37 by defeating Riddle.

Cena and Sheamus had their last one-on-one match back in Sept. 2015, during an episode of RAW. The Celtic Warrior won his first WWE Championship from Cena back at the 2009 TLC pay-per-view.

Sheamus is presently not booked to a match on tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Click Here for the full card.

See below for his tweet: