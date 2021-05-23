Former NXT wrestler Vanessa Borne was among several who trained with Tessa Blanchard on Saturday.

Blanchard took to Instagram earlier with a photo from her training session.

She captioned the photo, “GREAT training today! When you combine hard work with belief in oneself, beautiful things happen.”

As reported on May 19, WWE released Borne along with Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Borne, Skyler Story, Ezra Judge, Alexander Wolfe, Kavita Devi, and NXT referees Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) and Jacob Clemons. They were released due to budget cuts.

As noted, Borne was reportedly called up to the main roster last year but was not used. Her release came as a surprise for some due to not being used on the main roster, but she had been at some NXT tapings.

Former WWE star Kalisto was also at Saturday’s training session.

Below is the photo that Blanchard posted: