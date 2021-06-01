WWE United States Champion Sheamus was busted open the hardway during tonight’s RAW show.

Tonight’s RAW saw Sheamus pull double duty to continue the feud with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. The first match saw Ricochet get a non-title win over Sheamus, thanks to a distraction by Carrillo. Carrillo then picked up another non-title win over Sheamus, due to interference from Ricochet. Sheamus was busted open about half-way through the match with Carrillo after taking a stiff strike to the face.

Sheamus continued to bleed while finishing the match and at one point was bleeding pretty heavily from his face, down his chest.

The announcers speculated that The Celtic Warrior may have suffered a broken nose, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Sheamus and tonight’s RAW. Below are a few shots from the matches with Carrillo and Ricochet, and of Sheamus suffering the bloody injury:

"This open challenge was to find someone WORTHY of a shot at this #USTitle!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4e54t8MyPz — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

RICOCHET SUPPORTS HUMBERTO, SHEAMUS BEGINS TO BLEED FROM THE NOSE pic.twitter.com/qYpRvFhH4Q — Aиοиιмυѕ.ϲοм ۞ (@AnonimusLH) June 1, 2021

Daaaamn, 2nd botch by Humberto Carrillo during this feud, first he hurts himself then he hurts Sheamus Yikes#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/BdTrqZ0IIU — Ty Collins (@LookItsTy) June 1, 2021

DOS DERROTAS EN UNA NOCHE 😱 Sheamus, "El Guerrero Celta", fue derrotado en dos luchas seguidas siendo la primera ante Ricochet y la otra ante Humberto Carrillo. ¿Será el momento de que defienda el campeonato de los Estados Unidos? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hmxtlEbTfJ — Royal Wrestling (@RoyalWrestling_) June 1, 2021

Me gusta este bookeo de como los luchadores inferiores según Sheamus le están dando su lección #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/qMgavwsLAQ — El Rey del Botch Mosby (@milogarcia99) June 1, 2021