AEW has revealed several photos of the setup for tonight’s Blood & Guts main event on Dynamite.

The giant covered cage will include two rings. AEW noted that their production crew was going through some final testing at around 5:45pm ET this evening.

As noted before, AEW has allotted almost the entire second hour of Dynamite for tonight’s Blood & Guts main event, which will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow).

Stay tuned for more on Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below are the first look photos from AEW: