“The Man” Becky Lynch has got her abs back.

Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy revealed a new photo of Lynch and Rollins working out with a class from the school, and the photo went viral on Twitter due to fans commenting on how great Lynch looks after giving birth back in December. The group can be seen doing The Murph Challenge for the annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

On a related note, another recent Lynch photo went a bit under the radar earlier this month. Rollins’ DeadBoys Fitness brand posted a photo of Lynch using an exercise ball. That photo can be seen by scrolling once in the second Instagram post below.

As noted earlier this month at this link, Rollins posted another photo of Lynch looking ripped while working out.

Lynch, who recently inked a new WWE contract, has been away from WWE since relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title in May 2020. She gave birth to a baby girl with Rollins back in December, and is expected to be back in action for WWE any time now.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch. You can see the related photos below: