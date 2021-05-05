Tuesday was Star Wars Day, and WWE Superstars and fans decided to have some fun on Twitter.

The UpUpDownDown Twitter account shared pictures of Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai and Jessamyn Duke doing their best Star Wars impersonation. WWE.com uploaded a photo gallery of Superstars wielding lightsabers in their matches.

Meanwhile, scores of WWE fans created clever photoshop edits and memes on Twitter.

See below for the tweets: