The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is expected to be announced soon for the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

We noted last week how SummerSlam was scheduled for August 22, with Vegas as the leading candidate for the host city. It was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that an announcement is expected to be made shortly about the event taking place at the Allegiant Stadium.

It’s been reported for months how WWE wanted an outdoor stadium setting for the biggest pay-per-view of the summer and while Allegiant does not have a retractable roof, it does allow for an outdoor setting with its special roof and doors.

It was speculated that WWE may re-evaluate SummerSlam venue plans now that the big Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. PBC FOX boxing match has been announced for the night before SummerSlam, on Saturday, August 21. WWE is now no longer the biggest show in town that weekend, and they may struggle to fill the stadium with 60,000 fans. Vegas is traditionally a tough market for pro wrestling, and it will already be a tough sell to reach a sold out crowd for SummerSlam.

Allegiant has a capacity of 65,000 fans for NFL games, and 61,000 for soccer games, but it can expand up to 72,000 people. WWE could always run the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, which has a capacity of 15,000 people, but one of the first SmackDown on FOX episodes took place from that venue and only drew 7,000. They could also run the MGM Grand Garden Arena and the Mandalay Bay Events Center, but those venues could be too small for a special event like SummerSlam.

The idea behind SummerSlam 2021 was to hold it in a tourist city where they could expect fans to fly-in and help fill the stadium. WWE has also discussed Allegiant Stadium as a potential WrestleMania host city for the near future.

SummerSlam 2021 will coincide with the 25-city tour that was announced last week, which is WWE’s return to touring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour kicks off on Friday, July 16 in Houston, TX with Money In the Bank Weekend, and will wrap with Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming WWE schedule.