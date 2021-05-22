PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 111: One Leg in the Air” was today, Saturday, May 22, 2021.
During the main event, Kanji defeated Gisele Shaw to become the new PROGRESS Women’s Champion. Past champions include Toni Storm, Jinny, Jordynne Grace, and Meiko Satomura.
It was available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else. Below are the results:
* Spike Trivet defeated Big Guns Joe
* Luke Jacobs vs. Chris Ridgeway ended in a No Contest after Warren Banks attacked Chris Ridgeway.
* Mercedez Blaze defeated Taonga
* 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like Dereiss) defeated The Sunshine Machine (TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo)
* Kid Lykos defeated Danny Black
* Elijah defeated Gene Munny
* Kid Lykos II defeated Ethan Allen and Cara Noir
* Kanji defeated Gisele Shaw (PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match)
Championship matches are headed your way today on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @wwenetwork everywhere else:
👊 @InsaneChampWres Fight Club: Zero-G Champion @KezEvans95 vs. @TheOdDiTy_33
👊 @ThisIs_Progress #Chapter111: @GiseleShaw08 vs. @KanjiDuku for the PROGRESS #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/G5czvgBtWx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 22, 2021
They just set the standard. Proud isn’t even the word.
Watch This Match.@GiseleShaw08 vs @KanjiDuku – Best of 3 Series FINALE#Chapter111 available NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– https://t.co/q1IQTnFsiC pic.twitter.com/jvzPUkeOmZ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 22, 2021
Ooooooooooooooooooooo @PureTKC this is luuuverly@drillamoloney/@DEREISS_ vs @ChuckMambo/@PureTKC #Chapter111 available NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– https://t.co/q1IQTnFsiC pic.twitter.com/WhrYYVPNh6
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 22, 2021
OH DAMN@EthanAllen_YG and @KidLykosII revealed their Pick Your Poison….AND THEY BOTH PICKED @Cara_Noir !!!!!!!!
WE HAVE A TRIPLE THREAT#Chapter111 available NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– https://t.co/q1IQTnFsiC pic.twitter.com/BaKBD4AHIu
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 22, 2021
Assisted Blockbuster Powerbomb from #0121@drillamoloney/@DEREISS_ vs @ChuckMambo/@PureTKC
available NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– https://t.co/q1IQTnFsiC pic.twitter.com/aioiVc89dA
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 22, 2021
Name a more devastating duo than @SpikeTrivet1 and the #BirthRight
We’ll wait pic.twitter.com/ruL9hW7Wbm
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 22, 2021