PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 110: Skeleton was today, Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The event was available to stream on Peacock and Demand Progress.
Below are the results:
* Spike Trivet defeated Danny Black
* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling (PROGRESS Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final Match)
* Mercedez Blaze defeated Alexxis Falcon
* Gene Munny defeated ELIJAH
* Warren Banks vs. Chris Ridgeway ended in a no contest
* The Young Guns (Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) defeated Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final Match)
* Cara Noir defeated MALIK
* Gisele Shaw defeated Kanji (Best Of Three Series To Crown A New PROGRESS Women’s Champion: Match #2)
