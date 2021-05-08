PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 110: Skeleton was today, Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The event was available to stream on Peacock and Demand Progress.

Below are the results:

* Spike Trivet defeated Danny Black

* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling (PROGRESS Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Mercedez Blaze defeated Alexxis Falcon

* Gene Munny defeated ELIJAH

* Warren Banks vs. Chris Ridgeway ended in a no contest

* The Young Guns (Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) defeated Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Cara Noir defeated MALIK

* Gisele Shaw defeated Kanji (Best Of Three Series To Crown A New PROGRESS Women’s Champion: Match #2)