Back in 2005, former WWE Superstar Rochelle Loewen came forward and spoke about Randy Orton’s behavior toward women in the WWE locker room. Rochelle alleged that Orton vandalized her belongings and possibly defecated in her bag.

Although it was never proven that Orton took a dump in Rochelle’s bag, the infamous “poop prank” continues to be associated with The Viper and remains a running joke in pro wrestling circles.

On Wednesday, AEW star TRENT? seemingly brought up the joke again. Upon purchasing a new Xbox Controller, TRENT? tweeted:

i bought an x box controller that’s the same color as my wrestling gear someone please s--t in my bag I deserve it

Orton was quick to notice the tweet. He responded with the thinking face emoji.

TRENT? is currently not booked to a match for Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He could possibly be an entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. Click Here for the full PPV card.

See below for the tweets: