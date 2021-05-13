As a special guest on The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton revealed the most uncomfortable moment in his career

In 2006, Orton and Rey Mysterio were involved in a feud after Mysterio eliminated Orton in the Royal Rumble to get the opportunity to headline WrestleMania 22 in honor of his late friend Eddie Guerrero. In Orton’s pursuit of getting a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania, Orton told Rey that Eddie hadn’t gone to heaven, and was actually in hell.

Making those comments just months after Eddie had tragically passed away, Orton admitted that it was uncomfortable to say. The 41-year-old said Rey told him that Eddie would be fine with it and he also got confirmation from Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s wife, as well.

“[I was] 100% was not comfortable with it,” Orton said. “Rey assured me that it’s something that Eddie would’ve wanted. Even still, Rey and myself went to Vickie and Vickie gave us her blessing and she said the same thing ‘Eddie would’ve wanted to help you guys in this manner. If he could’ve used his death in some way to help the business, he would’ve wanted us to do it, especially with Rey being involved.’

“Although it was a horrible tragedy and we all lost a friend, it was kind of something that helped me along my way in my career. A lot of people, as a bad guy, talking about that, that was heat and it worked and helped with the angle between me and Rey. There’s a lot of things I’ve done in my career that have made me uncomfortable, I think we can all agree on that individually, but that in particular was something I’d put at the top of that list.”

Mysterio defeated Orton and World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 22. Mysterio pinned Orton to win the match and take the title.

