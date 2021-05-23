Earlier this week, singer Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary and announced they’re changing their pronouns to they/them.

While addressing the news on Wednesday, Matt Siegel, the host of Matty in the Morning, walked off his radio show because his higher-ups told him to stop making jokes about Lovato. According to The Boston Herald, Siegel was about to talk about Lovato’s announcement when he received pushback from his bosses.

“I am the biggest of all time and they said, ‘Shut up Matt — stop talking.’ Well, I hope you’re happy, because I just stopped talking. Matty out,” Siegel said during his monologue on Wednesday. “So I’m ending my portion of the radio show right now. It has been a hell of a run, but I think it’s coming to an end.”

Siegel continued, “By the way, it’s a joke — the whole binary thing. I don’t care what Demi Lovato does, but now we have to worry about, you might offend someone. So I basically offended right-wing people, and today I offended left-wing people.”

Although Siegel returned to his show Thursday morning, he was unapologetic about his earlier comments.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg took to Facebook to react to the news of Siegel’s walk off. As seen in a screengrab below, Road Dogg said: “Good for him. We have to be bold and stand up against this secularism.”

Road Dogg has since deleted his comment.