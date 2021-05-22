WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke to fans on Twitter about working for WWE as an independent contractor and if wrestlers should form a union.

“I wonder if these geniuses realize that union members aren’t allowed to work non-union,” RVD responded to a fan who thought a union should be created for all wrestlers. “So if WWE is SAG, and ASW at the Raleigh fair is non-union, wrestlers still couldn’t work for them. And vice versa. You know this, smarks? Where are the lines drawn? ALL Indy companies=union?”

RVD continued that he’s paid SAG/AFTRA dues for 30 years, noting that many “top level wrestlers” can get any kind of coverage they want.

“I’ve paid my SAG and AFTRA dues for 30 years,” Van Dam wrote. “Do you think they give us insurance before we earn it? They do not. It comes as you reach a high level of income. Before you say it, top level wrestlers can be covered any way they want.”

An individual then asked RVD how it’s determined in WWE who is a top draw in the company.

“Good question. Ratings, tickets sales, crowd signage, merchandise sales, marketability, potential to office for longevity, etc.”

RVD also addressed a fan’s comment on wrestlers having to pay for their own travel and health insurance. The former WWE Superstar noted WWE has previously paid those things for him and others who have the courage to negotiate with WWE.

“All flights and some of my hotels were paid for,” RVD wrote. “Guys with the leverage and balls to negotiate have tour buses. I was paid for an entire year off, post knee surgery-every aspect from pre-op to the therapy to the meds were taken care of by WWE.”

WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam is currently on-demand on Peacock/WWE Network.

