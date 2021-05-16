The latest WWE Icons spotlights on the career of WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. In the clip below, RVD spoke about his match against Bam Bam Bigelow in 1998 being a big turning point for his career. RVD defeated Bigelow to begin his two-year run as ECW World TV Champion, and become one of the top stars in wrestling.

“Bam Bam Bigelow was the Television Champion. I wrestled him in Buffalo, New York. At the time, that was probably our best building with the biggest crowd. That match was very important to me,” Van Dam recalled. “I loved wrestling with Bam Bam Bigelow. He was so strong. … The match was awesome, everything was just so good.

“At the end of the match, I rolled him up. Winning the ECW Television Championship was a very big moment for me. I don’t think that I realized how pivotal that was going to be for my career. What I probably didn’t realize was that all of a sudden I was a superstar. I held the TV Championship for two years, and it was very rewarding.”

WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam is available on-demand on Peacock/WWE Network. You can check out RVD’s full comments in the video below.

