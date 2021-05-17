Ring of Honor announced Best in the World will be its next PPV on Sunday, July 11 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

This will also be the first time in almost a year and a half that ROH will have a show in front of a live audience. The event will have limited capacity with pod seating for proper social distancing. ROH noted they will take temperatures upon entry and masks will be required throughout the event.

“Our locker room full of tremendous athletes have missed the energy of connecting with our great fans that you only get with a live show,” said Joe Koff, COO of Ring of Honor. “We look forward to giving them more of the best bell-to-bell action, including the return of the ‘Survival of the Fittest’ tournament and the highly anticipated Women’s Championship Tournament this summer.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of our talented athletes, fans and everyone who has done their part to keep each other safe. It’s been a challenging year, no doubt, but we’re excited to continue to ramp up what we do best. Nothing beats the thrill of witnessing The Best Wrestling on the Planet and seeing your favorite stars LIVE and in-person. We would like to do this still with the fans’ safety, health and well-being as ROH’s top priorities.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 7 at 10 am ET for the general public. HonorClub members get first access on Monday, May 24 at 10 am ET.