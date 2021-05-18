Ian Riccaboni checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. Riccaboni talks about tonight’s match between Josh Woods and Silas Young.

Dalton Castle has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni as PCO makes his entrance. The final two men in the following Battle Royale will be declared the winners and face off at some point in the near future. Several wrestlers are already at ringside. Mike Bennett begins to make his entrance. Bateman mean attacks Bennett from behind in the entrance way.

15-Man Rankings – Battle Royal:

Ryan Mooney vs. Bateman vs. Mike Bennett vs. Ken Dixon vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. World Famous CB vs. LSG vs. Sledge vs. Rey Horus vs. Danhausen vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Keys vs. Dante Caballero vs. Eric Martin

Most wrestlers enter the ring and begin to brawl as the bell rings. Bateman continues to attack Bennett at ringside. Bennett sends Bateman into the ringside barrier. Bennett connects with a forearm on Bateman. Dutch pushes Bennett from behind. Dutch hits a Sidewalk Slam on Bennett in the entrance way. Bateman and Dutch drag Bennett up the entrance way until security stops them as we head into commercial break. Keys eliminates Dixon with a baseball slide to the apron. Matt Taven helps Bennett to the back. Mooney connects with a knee to Mark Briscoes. Mark sends Mooney out fo the ring to eliminate him. PCO clotheslines Martin out of the ring to eliminate him. Danhausen puts El Generico’s mask on at ringside. Mark Briscoe and PCO send Danhausen out of the ring to eliminate him. LSG sends Keys over the top rope for an elimination. CB begins to ascend the turnbuckles, Keys strikes CB to send him to ringside and eliminate him. Mark and Edwards exchange strikes. Keys sends Mark over the top rope to eliminate him. Sledge sends Edwards over the top rope for an elimination. PCO starts malfunctioning and hits a Suicide Dive between the ropes to ringside on no one. Keys and LSG attack Sledge in the corner in the ring. PCO sends Sledge out of the ring to eliminate him. Keys and LSG send PCO over the top rope for the final elimination. LSG and Keys celebrate as the bell rings.

Winners: Joe Keys & LSG

Primal Fear’s Mathew Omen, Gabriel Hodder & Adrien Soriano make their entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Moses, Kaun & Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions make their entrance.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses & Kaun) (c) vs. Primal Fear (Adrien Soriano, Gabriel Hodder & Mathew Omen)

Omen kicks the leg of Moses. Moses locks up with Omen. Moses pushes Omen to the mat. Hodder eventually spears Kaun. Omen pins Kaun for a two count. Soriano hits a Senton to the outside on Taylor at ringside. Hodder climbs on to the ringside barrier and attempts a cross-body. Moses catches Hodder and hits a Fallaway Slam on him over the barricade. Kaun hits a Jackhammer from off the top turnbuckle on Omen. Moses launched Omen into a Codebreaker from Kaun. Kaun pins Omen for the win.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions (Moses, Kaun & Shane Taylor)

A video package is shown on Silas Young and Josh Woods.

Josh Woods begins to make his entrance. Silas Young attacks Woods from behind in the entrance way.

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Young lifts Woods up and drops him on the ringside barrier. Young sends Woods into the barrier. Young grabs a chair. Woods kicks the chair into the face of Young. Woods sends Young into the barricade as we head into a commercial break. Young and Woods eventually fight on the apron. Woods hits a hip toss to send Young into the ring. Woods goes for an arm-bar on Young. Young turns it into a pin with his feet on the ropes for leverage to get a three count on Woods.

Winner: Silas Young

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.