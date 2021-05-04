Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight’s ROH Television Championship Match between Tony Deppen and Tracy Williams.

Flamita and Bandido make their entrances.

Flamita vs. Bandido

Bandido connects with several forearms to the face of Flamita. Flamita pushes Bandido to the corner. Flamita runs towards Bandido in the corner. Bandido dodges it. Bandido drives his hip into Flamita. Flamita dropkicks Bandido. Bandido eventually hits a Springboard Hurricanruna on Flamita from off the top rope. Bandido pins Flamita for a two count. Flamita runs towards Bandido. Bandido catches Flamita and spins him on his shoulders, inadvertently taking out the referee. Bandido drops Flamita off his shoulders into a knee strike. Flamita hits a low blow on Bandido as the referee recovers. Flamita puts his boot over the face of Bandido as the referee makes the three count.

Winner: Flamita

Ken Dixon & Beer City Bruiser make their entrance. and make their entrances. Brian Milonas has joined Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni on commentary for this match. The OGK’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett make their entrance.

The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Beer City Bruiser & Ken Dixon

Dixon attacks Bennett as both teams stand off before the bell rings. Dixon strikes Taven. Dixon kicks Taven in the midsection. Taven dropkicks Dixon. Dixon eventually hits a Powerslam on Taven. Dixon pins Taven for a two count, before pulling Taven up from the mat. Bennett tags in. Bennett connects with a forearm to the face of Dixon. Bennett hits a Backpack Stunner on Dixon as Taven dropkicks him simultaneously. Bennett pins Dixon for the win.

Winner: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Matt Taven breaks a beer bottle over the head of Beer City Bruiser after the match. Brian Milonas has words with Taven & Bennett in the entrance way. Milonas checks on Bruiser in the ring. Milonas kicks Dixon. Milonas strikes Dixon several times. Milonas and Bruiser hug.

Tony Deppen makes his entrance. ROH Tag-Team & Television Champion Tracy Williams makes his entrance.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Tracy Williams (c) vs. Tony Deppen

After a brief back and forth, Williams takes Deppen to the mat with an elbow lock. Williams eventually clotheslines Deppen. Williams hits a Piledriver on Deppen. Williams pins Deppen for a two count as Deppen gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the count. Williams slaps Deppen in the face before kicking him in the chest. Williams punches Deppen several times. Deppen hits a modified arm-drag on Williams. Deppen traps the arm of Williams in a pin attempt and manages to get the three count.

Winner: Tony Deppen

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.