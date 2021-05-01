WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon with a statement on ending Daniel Bryan’s SmackDown career, and what he expects next from the WWE Universe.

As noted, last night’s Career vs. Title main event on SmackDown saw Reigns defeat Bryan by submission. Per the stipulation, Bryan is now banned from the blue brand. Reigns talked about why fans and Bryan should be thanking him, and how he’s moving SmackDown forward.

“I’m already putting in the works, just a few hours removed, Saturday morning,” Reigns said from the gym. “Last night I achieved greatness once again. As I’m hitting this cardio I’m sitting here thinking, the whole world should be thanking me. Daniel Bryan, you should be thanking me, bro. For two different reasons – I’m a man of my word, I did what I said I was going to do, and not only did I give the audience what they need, I got rid of you. I’m driving us forward, I’m taking care of the future, getting rid of the old.

“I gave you what you wanted. You made it clear you was looking for that new door. What better way to go through the new one when the old one hits you right in the ass, and that’s what I did, I closed this door on you. So… we’re going to live this ‘Show Up and Win’ mantra, we’re gonna keep putting work in and next Friday on SmackDown, not only do I expect you to acknowledge me, and no I’m not talking to you Daniel Bryan, we’re done with you. Go have fun, be a dad, save the world, hug a tree, whatever you wanna do.”

Reigns continued and declared that the WWE Universe is his audience now, adding that he expects to be acknowledged and thanked on next Friday’s SmackDown.

“To the WWE Universe… some of them call you that. To me, you’re mine. You’re my audience, you’re my people. Not only are you gonna acknowledge me on Friday, you’re going to thank me. I’ll see you in a few,” Reigns said to end the promo.

Bryan has not commented on what happened as of this writing. There have been rumors on Bryan possibly going to WWE NXT or WWE RAW as the original stipulation for last night said he would be banned from just SmackDown if he lost.

You can find Reigns’ new theme song from last night at this link. Below is his new Twitter promo video, along with a WWE tweet on Bryan’s loss calling it the end of a SmackDown era: