As previously reported, this year’s SummerSlam is scheduled for Sunday, August 22. The location for the PPV has not been confirmed yet, but it has been reported that WWE has considered outdoor stadium settings in Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Madison Square Garden has also been considered for SummerSlam. The location is reportedly not set in stone just yet, but it is an idea that is being considered.

Also this week, AEW announced a return to touring in July in Texas, Miami, Louisiana and Missouri. Each event will be in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

WWE has not officially announced any plans to return to touring. However, as 35% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated and as more states slowly open business up, many are expecting WWE to also make an announcement in the near future.