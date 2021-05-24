Scorpio Sky says a friend of his in WWE asked him to take it easy on Hall of Famer Sting at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will feature Sting’s AEW in-ring debut as he and Darby Allin face Sky and Ethan Page. This will also be Sting’s first in-ring match since being injured by Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions in 2015. Sky appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast this weekend and said someone in WWE had a friendly request for the tag team match.

“Everyone in my generation grew up watching Sting,” Sky said. “I had a buddy of mine text me, he actually works for the other company, and he’s like, ‘Bro, Sting was my favorite wrestler growing up, don’t hurt him.’

“I just laughed about that. And you know, Sting was one of my favorite wrestlers growing up too. He can still go he still has that magic, when he all he has to do is walk out and there’s just something special about him. He has that IT factor. And he brings a lot to the table still even this late in his career. Again, I’m honored to be a part of it, and I think it’s gonna be a great match.”

Sky said he is not worried about mixing it up with the 62 year old Stinger.

“I have no hesitations about it. I think he is a professional. He’s an intelligent person and he wouldn’t be stepping into the ring if he wasn’t ready. If he wasn’t medically cleared, emotionally cleared, mentally ready, I think he wouldn’t put himself in that position.

“Aside from that, he’s stepping in the ring with two of the best, with just Ethan and myself so there are no hesitations. There’s no worries. I think we’re just going to go out, we’re all going to perform to the highest level of our abilities and we’re going to put on a great match.”

Sky also talked about how he and Page are enjoying their “oddball tag team” together, but noted that they both want the TNT Title and will have to see how everything falls into place after the pay-per-view.

(H/T to Slam Wrestling)