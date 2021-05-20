On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and co-host Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman reflected on the 28-year anniversary of Waltman, as The Kid, defeating fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) on Monday Night RAW. The upset victory renamed Waltman The 1-2-3 Kid and was the launching point for his Hall of Fame career. Waltman discussed what it means to him for wrestlers and fans to look back on that match with fondness.

“It’s not like I haven’t heard people say how much that meant to them and how it inspired them,” Waltman noted. “When you see it from your peers, and your colleagues and the next generation, it feels really good. Obviously it goes without saying, it feels so good man. Looking back on everything, I’ve got an amazing life, lived my dream, and that was the most important moment of my career, bar none. And there were a lot of big moments [and] matches like my match with Bret [Hart], the return to join with DX after WrestleMania 14, the invasion of WCW and none of it would have happened without that first big moment at the Manhattan Center that night.”

Waltman tweeted about the anniversary tweeting, “The most important moment of my career happened 28 years ago today. #wwe.” Hausman asked Waltman if he knew the upset victory would be a big moment for him.

“I knew probably a month beforehand, if I had to guess, because Vince [McMahon] and Pat [Patterson] called me and laid the whole thing out in detail, and it’s exactly how it ended up going,” Waltman recalled. “They had this thing all mapped out. When they laid this out to me on the phone, and they were like, ‘What do you think of it?’ I couldn’t believe it. Just being brought in and just given an opportunity to get over. ‘Here’s some vignettes, and here’s a month worth of squash matches. Now go out there and get over.’ It’s the best way I can imagine being brought in [and] being introduced to people. It was great. I knew it was going to be big too.”

