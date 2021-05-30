On the latest edition of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali. He and co-host Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman also discussed the news of the week to start the show. It has been rumored that John Cena is likely to make an appearance on the SmackDown where WWE is set to go back on tour. Waltman gave his thoughts on the rumor.

“Whenever he’s been around, it seems like he’s been trying to help out and help elevate others,” Waltman noted. “He’s such a hard worker. The matches are always really good when he’s in them. Let’s just be honest, whether you’re a John Cena fan or not. I’m a fan of his. I’m a fan of his work ethic, and I’m a fan of his matches.

Hausman suggested using Cena as a way to help elevate WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns even more.

“I think it would be a great use of him,” Waltman stated. “I just think that would be a very meaningful win.”

Waltman also gave his thoughts on new NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. Waltman revealed his impression of Reed when he first met him during an Australian tour.

“He’s the WWE NXT North American champion because he’s really good at what he does, and he’s made a really good impression on all the right people. He made a really good impression on me,” Waltman recalled. “I knew him from a tour in Australia, and he was over there when I was there. Just one of those really really likable guys. That really helps because there’s a lot of really really talented people in the ring and so extra things like being a decent human being kind of makes a difference when you have that many guys that are all really good.”

