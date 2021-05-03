WWE has announced two title matches for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler will defend the titles against Lana & Naomi.

The RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos will defend the titles against The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston).

WWE also announced that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will compete against either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman in a non-title match.

Below is an updated line-up:

* Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Lana & Naomi (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

* AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. The New Day (RAW Tag Team Championship Match)

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman