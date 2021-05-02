WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitude is currently on-demand on Peacock/WWE Network. The episode spotlights WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash (Diesel) and Shawn Michaels time together in WWE. In the show, Shawn Michaels talked about how Nash’s Diesel persona developed and the first time the two met.

“I’m watching WCW Saturday Night, and Andrew Dice Clay — at that time — was pretty hot and Kevin sort of a wrestling version of Andrew Dice Clay,” Michaels said. “You don’t see a lot of seven-foot guys who are that entertaining and can laugh at themselves, and it stuck in my mind. This thought came into my mind — I was the Intercontinental Champion at the time, I would make guys looking really good, but we were really having a lot of disqualification finishes. You can only do that for so long. And I started thinking, ‘Well, gosh, if I could have somebody help me to win, that might help and get me heat.’

“Vince was asking, ‘Well, of the existing roster, who would you see doing that?’ I was like, ‘I can’t see anybody that we have right now.’ I just happened to mention, ‘Hey, there’s this dude in WCW’ and he said, ‘Oh, we can’t touch those guys.’ I said, ‘Alright, well there’s this dude named Vinnie Vegas and he wouldn’t be the same old stereotypical bodyguard who is quiet and just stands there. The dude is dynamic as hell.’

“Some time later, I just happened to be talking to Rick Steiner about having the bodyguard and Vinnie Vegas,” Michaels recalls.”He goes, ‘Oh! That’s Kevin Nash, I know him, he’s a great dude. I can call him right now.’ He called Kevin, and he goes, ‘Oh, dude, I’m in.’ Kevin goes in the next day and tells them, ‘I don’t think this stuff is working out for me, I’m going to go back to bouncing.’ They gave him his release. He went in their office, in CNN Towers, faxed it to Vince and them in Stanford and the next day we flew him up.”

Nash then remembered what it was like to first meet Vince McMahon.

“Meeting Vince McMahon was like meeting [Former New York Yankees Owner] George Steinbrenner when you played baseball,” Nash said. “Hair was like Werewolf of London, his hair was perfect. He said, ‘Hey, big man, the guys are out back.’ I’m sitting around the pool with Vince, and he’s just like, ‘Oh, by the way, my driver is going to take you to Albany and you’re going to screw Marty Jannetty. You’re gonna be with Shawn Michaels.

“They brought me around to meet Shawn. Shawn took a step and got up, and was like, ‘Hey, I’m Shawn.’ I’m like, did that come out of that guy’s mouth? That’s his voice?”

Michaels then let Nash know he wasn’t super popular with everyone in the locker room at that time, and that negative vibe may rub off on him.

“I think he had the big track suit on, but I do recall letting him know that I had seen him and he was incredibly cool, but he should know not a lot of people here like me and that may rub off on you a little bit,” Michaels said. “That was was the first time he said, ‘I got your back man.’ It’s one of those things that makes me tear up, and he did [have my back].”

You can check out the clip in the video below.

